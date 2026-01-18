Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Sheikh Bandar Meets US Under Secretary Of State For Economic Affairs


2026-01-18 04:10:36
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Excellency Sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud al-Thani, the Qatar Central Bank Governor and Chairman of the Qatar Investment Authority, Monday met with Jacob Helberg, the US Under Secretary of State for Economic Affairs.

During the meeting, they exchanged views on a range of topics of mutual interest, and discussed ways to enhance bilateral co-operation in relevant fields.

Gulf Times

