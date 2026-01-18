403
Prime Minister Meets CEO Of US International Development Finance Corporation
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met Monday with CEO of the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) Ben Black, who is currently visiting the country.
During the meeting, cooperation relations were reviewed, in addition to a number of topics of common interest.
