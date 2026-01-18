Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Prime Minister Meets CEO Of US International Development Finance Corporation


2026-01-18 04:10:36
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met Monday with CEO of the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) Ben Black, who is currently visiting the country.

During the meeting, cooperation relations were reviewed, in addition to a number of topics of common interest.

Gulf Times

