Al-Kaabi Meets Slovenia's Minister Of Environment, Climate, And Energy


2026-01-18 04:10:35
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Excellency the Minister of State for Energy Affairs Saad bin Sherida al-Kaabi held a meeting with Bojan Kumer, the Minister of the Environment, Climate, and Energy of the Republic of Slovenia, in Doha Monday to discuss energy relations and co-operation between Qatar and Slovenia and means to enhance them.

Gulf Times

