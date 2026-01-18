Minister Of State At Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Meets Somali Officials

MENAFN - Gulf Times) HE Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al Khulaifi met on Monday with Somali President's Envoy, Farah Sheikh Abdulkadir Mohamed and HE State Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Ali Mohamed Omar.

During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and enhance them, in addition to the latest developments in the region, as well as a range of other topics of mutual interest.

HE Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs renewed the State of Qatar's firm position in support of the sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity of the Federal Republic of Somalia, affirming Qatar's full support for the legitimate Somali state institutions, and its keenness to preserve Somalia's security and stability, and to safeguard the interests of its brotherly people.