Minister Of State At Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Meets Somali Officials
During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and enhance them, in addition to the latest developments in the region, as well as a range of other topics of mutual interest.
HE Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs renewed the State of Qatar's firm position in support of the sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity of the Federal Republic of Somalia, affirming Qatar's full support for the legitimate Somali state institutions, and its keenness to preserve Somalia's security and stability, and to safeguard the interests of its brotherly people.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment