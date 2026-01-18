Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Prime Minister Meets US Undersecretary Of State For Economic Affairs


2026-01-18 04:10:35
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met Monday with US Undersecretary of State for Economic Affairs, Jacob Helberg, who is visiting the country.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the close strategic relations between the State of Qatar and the United States and ways to support and strengthen them, in addition to a host of topics of common interest.

Gulf Times

