Qatar Envoy Joins Diplomatic Talks With Lebanon's PM, Quintet Envoys


2026-01-18 04:10:34
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Ambassador of Qatar to Lebanon Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman al-Thani has taken part in a meeting with Lebanese Prime Minister Dr Nawaf Salam alongside ambassadors representing the Quintet Committee.

The talks focused on the latest political and security developments in Lebanon and the wider region. The Quintet Committee brings together a group of key international partners involved in diplomatic efforts aimed at supporting stability and political dialogue in Lebanon.

Gulf Times

