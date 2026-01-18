Mofa Spokesperson Meets Japanese Foreign Ministry's Press Secretary

The meeting discussed bilateral co-operation relations, ways to support and develop them, and the exchange of expertise in the media field.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.