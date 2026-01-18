Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Mofa Spokesperson Meets Japanese Foreign Ministry's Press Secretary


2026-01-18 04:10:34
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Excellency Adviser to the Prime Minister and Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) Dr Majed bin Mohammed al-Ansari met Tuesday with Press Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan Kitamura Toshihiro, who is currently visiting the country.

The meeting discussed bilateral co-operation relations, ways to support and develop them, and the exchange of expertise in the media field.

Gulf Times

