Increasing Number Of Patients Benefit From HMC's Specialist Sarcopenia Clinic

MENAFN - Gulf Times) A total of 641 older adults have been treated at the specialist Sarcopenia Clinic of Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) since its opening in 2023, with new patient registrations increasing by 83% in 2025 compared to 2024, highlighting the growing need for specialist care that supports healthy ageing.

The Sarcopenia Clinic provides comprehensive care for patients with sarcopenia, a condition that causes age-related loss of muscle strength and physical function.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) recognises sarcopenia as a major health issue linked to falls, disability, hospital admission and loss of independence among older adults.

The clinic supports healthy ageing through early identification, thorough assessment and evidence-based treatment approaches. It aligns with national health priorities and WHO Healthy Ageing principles, with a strong focus on prevention and maintaining daily function.

Care is delivered through a multidisciplinary team that includes geriatric doctors, physiotherapists, dietitians and nursing staff. Together, the team provides personalised care plans based on each patient's needs, goals and physical ability.

Patients through the treatment are benefitted from early detection of sarcopenia and pre-sarcopenia; comprehensive geriatric assessment and frailty-focused care; bioelectrical impedance analysis (BIA) to measure muscle mass; personalised strength and functional exercise programmes; targeted nutrition advice and regular reassessment and follow-up

Clinical results show clear improvements in muscle strength, balance, walking speed and overall mobility after treatment. Beyond physical improvements, many patients report feeling more confident, more active and better able to manage daily activities. Patients who were previously at high risk of falls have shown safer movement and improved independence.

Patient and caregiver feedback has been very positive, highlighting the clinic's supportive approach, clear guidance and practical education on muscle health.

