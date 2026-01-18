Safety For Children In Digital Space Stressed

HE Secretary-General of the Arab Network for National Human Rights Institutions (ANNHRIs) Sultan bin Hassan al-Jamali said that the digital space has become an inseparable part of the lives of children and adolescents, offering opportunities for learning and communication, while simultaneously opening the door to increasing cyber threats, ranging from cyberbullying to hacking personal data, particularly in conflict zones that lack adequate legal and digital protection.

This came during his speech to the 25th General Assembly of ANNHRIs, held in Doha (headquarters) yesterday, while the General Assembly's accompanying annual conference took place in Bahrain, under the theme of protecting children in the digital space: challenges, legislation, and preventive measures.

The secretary-general of ANNHRIs said that despite governments and national institutions' efforts, legislative and regulatory gaps still exist, adding that the rapid pace of technological development outstrips the ability of legislation to keep up, which calls for integrated institutional responses based on international standards and the activation of regional and international partnerships to ensure a safe and inclusive digital space that preserves children's dignity and protects their rights at all times and in all places.