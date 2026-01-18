Qatar Airways Group Reinforces Support To Qatar Cancer Society

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar Airways Group employees in Doha and outstations came together for the annual“Think Pink” legacy campaign for Breast Cancer Awareness Month, focused on education, wellbeing and meaningful community contribution.

Now in its 10th year, this year's efforts brought employees closer to the cause through awareness sessions, health-focused workshops, and a charity bazaar that spanned multiple locations.

Employees' contributions helped the Group reach a total of QR851,362 and the proceeds were formally handed over to the Qatar Cancer Society (QCS) for the treatment and welfare of patients.

Qatar Airways Think Pink Breast Cancer Awareness Month