Qatar Airways Group Reinforces Support To Qatar Cancer Society
Now in its 10th year, this year's efforts brought employees closer to the cause through awareness sessions, health-focused workshops, and a charity bazaar that spanned multiple locations.
Employees' contributions helped the Group reach a total of QR851,362 and the proceeds were formally handed over to the Qatar Cancer Society (QCS) for the treatment and welfare of patients.Qatar Airways Think Pink Breast Cancer Awareness Month
