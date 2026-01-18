Government Communications Forum Discusses Role Of Sports

MENAFN - Gulf Times) On the second day of the third Government Communications Forum, a panel session discussed the role of sport as a unifying narrative that helps inspire individuals and institutions and reinforces shared values within society.

The panel examined how sporting values, national identity, and emotional attachment to sport can be leveraged to build influential narratives that transform audience engagement from mere spectatorship into active and meaningful community participation.

In this context, participants viewed sport as an effective tool for strengthening national belonging and entrenching values of co-operation, discipline, and teamwork, noting its ability to unite different segments of society around common goals, thereby positively reflecting on social cohesion.

They also agreed on the importance of government communication in highlighting the social and human dimensions of sport and shedding light on initiatives and programmes that make it a platform for promoting civic participation and encouraging the public to engage positively with national issues.

The director of the Sports Sector at Qatar Olympic Committee, His Excellency Sheikh Khalifa bin Khalid al-Thani, affirmed that the committee plays a pivotal role in organising and managing sporting events in the country through its supervision of various sports federations in Qatar and the organisation of the annual sports calendar.

He said that the committee established some two years ago a specialised department for sporting events, tasked with organising events in co-operation with the relevant federations.

HE Sheikh Khalifa noted that the current sports calendar includes 83 sporting events throughout the year, reflecting Qatar's status as a leading destination for hosting major events.

The official said that preparing sporting events requires long-term efforts extending for months and sometimes years, and stressed that communication is a key element in the success of events, whether with international, continental, and Gulf federations, or through co-ordination with relevant entities within the country.

The chief executive of the Local Organising Committee for Football Events, Jassim Abdulaziz al-Jassim, said that the success of hosting tournaments is based on the integration of communication and co-ordination systems among various entities, in a way that reflects a positive image of the country and enhances its global standing.

He praised the role played by communication and media bodies, such as the Government Communications Office, the International Media Office, and media institutions, explaining that media co-ordination helped highlight the organisational successes of the tournaments, including the FIFA U-17 World Cup and the Arab Cup.

Al-Jassim noted that Qatar has successfully hosted several tournaments simultaneously, reflecting the country's capacity for integrated organisation with the participation of all sectors, including security, airports, and border crossings.

He added that sporting tournaments have brought about a positive social transformation, through higher rates of family attendance and female participation, increased involvement of children and youth, and the enhanced status of national team stars as socially influential role models.

Senior Ooredoo Qatar director of marketing communications Sabah Rabiah al-Kuwari noted that the Doha Marathon represents a prominent model of community sporting events.

It began, he said, as a simple event, with the number of participants this year rising to more than 20,000 people from over 160 nationalities, including 2,200 participants from outside the country.

Al-Kuwari added that the marathon supports the national sports agenda and enhances community participation by engaging all segments of society, including people with autism, with a dedicated race allocated for them this year, reflecting a firm belief in the importance of social inclusion.

