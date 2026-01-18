Forum Highlights Growing Role Of Women In Leadership And Storytelling

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The third Government Communications Forum in Doha has placed a spotlight on the expanding role of women in leading the communications sector, their influence in shaping narratives, engaging audiences, and redefining flexible and inclusive leadership.

During a panel discussion, participants shared insights and examples from various sectors, exploring how female leaders are driving tangible change, shaping institutional strategies, and guiding the future of communication.

Head of the Government Communications Office's Semi-Governmental Entities Department, Maryam Mohammed al-Mannai, highlighted Qatar's progress in supporting women, particularly in leadership roles, and attributed this to the sustained support of the country's top leadership and institutional authorities.

She noted a significant shift in women's participation in government and semi-government entities in recent years and emphasised the need for practical initiatives – such as advanced human resources (HR) policies and a stimulating work environment-to continue promoting gender balance and empowerment.

Al-Mannai added that empowering female leaders requires focused training and capacity-building to enhance leadership skills and prepare women for senior roles, while showcasing success stories as inspiring models across sectors.

She emphasised that the Government Communications Office actively highlights women's achievements in fields such as health, sports, and strategic communication, and noted that Qatari women have proven their competence across all sectors.

Senior Visit Qatar media and communications manager Dr Buthaina al-Janahi stressed that crafting Qatar's national narrative demands deep intellectual and cultural understanding.

She noted that effective storytelling goes beyond merely presenting information, highlighting instead the stories, memories, and values that shape public perception of Qatar.

Dr al-Janahi emphasised that national narratives are key to building and refining institutional identities, particularly when communicating with priority local and international stakeholders, and that delivering messages effectively requires diverse tools and methods to suit the target audience.

She also highlighted the rapidly evolving communications landscape, marked by high intellectual competition and digital transformation, urging practitioners to adopt innovative approaches and remain flexible in responding to new trends, rather than relying solely on traditional media.

Anne Sobel, a writer and creative professional at the US-based streaming platform Netflix, shared her experience in media and entertainment, stressing the importance of maintaining a unique perspective.

"Success comes from believing in yourself and your personal experiences," she said, noting that an individual's viewpoint stems from a combination of values, beliefs, passions, interests, and life experiences.

Sobel added that women's life experiences provide a distinct perspective that can enrich creative content, encouraging them to leverage their personal journeys as a source of inspiration and innovation.

The forum underscored the growing impact of women in shaping communication strategies, influencing public engagement, and leading the sector toward more inclusive, innovative, and culturally resonant approaches.

