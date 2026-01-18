Israel Continues Its Attacks On Southern Lebanon
Field sources said that an Israeli drone was found to have crashed in Al Bayada, while a tank targeted the vicinity of a house on the outskirts of the town of Aitaroun with two shells.
The Israeli entity's artillery also fired flares into the skies of Aita Al Shaab.
On Nov. 27, 2024, a ceasefire agreement in southern Lebanon came into effect, stipulating the withdrawal of Israeli forces from border villages and towns in southern Lebanon within 60 days. Subsequently, the
Lebanese government agreed to extend the deadline until Feb. 18, 2020. However, Israeli forces remained in five locations and continue their violations, which have exceeded 7,000 aerial incursions and more than 2,400 military activities in the area of operations of UNIFIL forces in southern Lebanon.
