4 Deaths In Partial Collapses Of Buildings Damaged By Israeli Shelling - Civil Defense In Gaza

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Civil Defense in Gaza announced the deaths of four Palestinians due to partial collapses of buildings and homes already damaged by Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip, coinciding with the arrival of a new weather system.

The spokesman for the Civil Defense in Gaza, Mahmoud Basal, reported the deaths of three Palestinians â€“ an elderly man, a woman, and a child â€“ when a wall of a house damaged by previous Israeli shelling and walls of a site used as a shelter for displaced people in Gaza City collapsed.

Another Palestinian woman was killed when a wall of a house damaged by previous Israeli shelling collapsed in the vicinity of Al-Thawra Street, west of Gaza City, due to the stormy weather.

Strong winds and heavy rain caused the remains of several houses to collapse, while a tent belonging to displaced people fell from the roof of the Deir al-Balah municipality building in the central Gaza Strip, resulting in injuries.

The winds also tore down tents belonging to displaced people in AlMawasi area of â€‹â€‹Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis in that region.

A major storm system is hitting the Gaza Strip, with heavy rains accompanied by strong winds, which have caused the tents of displaced people in the Strip to be blown away, amid harsh humanitarian conditions, as a result of the siege and the Israeli occupationâ€s refusal to allow the entry of relief, shelter and reconstruction materials.

Several residential buildings, which were inhabited by displaced people and were on the verge of collapse due to previous shelling by the occupation army, have collapsed since the beginning of winter, claiming the lives of more than 20 Palestinians, including children and women.

Residents of the Gaza Strip, and the displaced people in tents in particular, have been facing a serious humanitarian disaster and tragedy since the war of genocide on Gaza, amid a lack of shelter supplies and the occupationâ€s prevention of their entry, and deteriorating living conditions, which h