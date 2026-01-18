Qatar Ambassador Joins Diplomatic Talks With Lebanon's PM And Quintet Envoys

MENAFN - Gulf Times) HE the Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Lebanon, Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani has taken part in a meeting with HE Prime Minister of the Republic of Lebanon, Dr Nawaf Salam, alongside ambassadors representing the Quintet Committee.

The talks focused on the latest political and security developments in Lebanon and the wider region.

The Quintet Committee brings together a group of key international partners involved in diplomatic efforts aimed at supporting stability and political dialogue in Lebanon. (