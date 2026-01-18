Projecting Doha's Global Humanitarian Reach - Qatar Fund For Development

MENAFN - Gulf Times) he Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) has reinforced its position as a major international development and humanitarian actor, supporting vulnerable communities and promoting long-term economic empowerment in some of the world's most fragile regions.

Established as a public institution, QFFD is responsible for coordinating and implementing Qatar's overseas development assistance. Its strategy aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and Qatar National Vision 2030, with a focus on education, healthcare, economic empowerment and community development.

The United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) has classified the fund as a key partner and one of its largest donors. Over recent years, QFFD support has reached millions of vulnerable people in countries including Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, Malaysia and South Sudan.

Speaking to Qatar News Agency (QNA), Director of Public Relations and Communications at QFFD, Abdulrahman Abdulreda Al Lenjawi, said the fund serves as a central instrument of Qatar's global development policy, prioritising capacity-building rather than short-term relief.

"DFFD focuses on investing in people and communities through education, health, economic development and infrastructure, alongside emergency humanitarian response in times of crisis," he said.

He added that QFFD programs also target youth and women's empowerment, healthcare financing, rehabilitation of medical facilities, emergency aid, and assistance to refugees and displaced populations.

To strengthen its development impact, the fund has launched several flagship initiatives, including Qatar Creating Vision to improve eye-care services, Nanmu (Growth Together) to empower children and youth, and support for UNICEF's Generation Unlimited digital education initiative. It has also backed green entrepreneurship programs in the Eastern Caribbean and women's empowerment initiatives in conflict-affected regions.

Among its major projects, QFFD has provided a $50 million development loan to support the Gulf electricity interconnection system and link it to southern Iraq, enhancing regional energy security. It has also allocated a $702 million grant to support Syria's energy sector, aimed at increasing power generation capacity and supporting reconstruction efforts.

In Gaza, the fund rehabilitated and fully reopened the Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani Rehabilitation and Prosthetics Hospital after damage sustained during the Israeli offensive, alongside the opening of a new branch in the south of the territory. QFFD has also implemented programs to support women working in textiles and handicrafts in Afghanistan, helping thousands achieve economic independence in fragile environments.

Last year alone, the fund signed 16 strategic agreements worth a combined $526.6 million, supporting humanitarian and development initiatives benefiting millions worldwide.

Al Lanjawi said cooperation with UN agencies remains a cornerstone of QFFD's strategy. The fund has committed long-term core funding to ensure the sustainability of UN operations, including $16 million each to OCHA and UNDP for 2025-2026, $8 million to UNICEF, additional support for the Generation Unlimited initiative, $1 million to UN Women, and contributions to the UN Population Fund. QFFD has also pledged $ 500 million in long-term core support for UN agencies.

He said these investments reflect a belief that sustainable development - particularly in energy, healthcare rehabilitation and women's empowerment - is key to rebuilding societies and fostering lasting resilience, rather than providing temporary relief.

Beyond its financial scale, QFFD has implemented a wide range of development and humanitarian projects that leave lasting effects on communities worldwide. In the energy sector, the fund has supported regional electricity interconnection initiatives, including a $100 million loan to expand Oman's electricity network as part of the Gulf Cooperation Council power grid. The investment aims to enhance energy stability and ensure sustainable service delivery in the region.

In Africa, QFFD has provided $50 million in grants and loans to support Mali's economic stability and development, while in the Seychelles, it has financed housing and community development projects in vulnerable areas, reflecting a commitment to social as well as economic sustainability.

Education and human capital development remain central priorities. QFFD funds scholarships and vocational training programs for students in partner countries, equipping a new generation of leaders with the skills needed for long-term growth. In healthcare, the fund has rehabilitated hospitals, strengthened fragile health systems, and supported emergency medical response in crisis-affected regions.

Women and youth empowerment also feature prominently. In Afghanistan, QFFD programs have enabled women artisans to access wider markets, generating sustainable income in communities affected by conflict. Across multiple countries, youth-focused initiatives aim to develop skills, foster entrepreneurship, and promote social inclusion.

Al Lenjawi has acknowledged that such work is not without challenges. Political instability, conflict, and security risks in target countries often delay projects or threaten their continuity. Sustainable financing is another concern, as long-term development requires stable resources beyond one-off donations. Technical and digital capacity-building is also critical, particularly in sectors such as energy and education, where communities must adapt to new technologies and development models.

Despite these obstacles, QFFD views these challenges as opportunities for innovation and collaborative solutions. The fund has forged partnerships with UN agencies, international banks, NGOs and the private sector, providing core funding that supports long-term programs in education, protection, healthcare, and women's empowerment.

Through its combination of humanitarian response and structured development investment, QFFD has positioned Qatar as a prominent actor in global aid, with projects that address immediate needs while laying the foundation for sustainable social and economic growth. For Doha, the fund exemplifies a vision of international engagement where development, human capital, and stability intersect, projecting the country's influence and expertise across some of the world's most vulnerable regions