Prime Minister Meets Japanese Foreign Minister

MENAFN - Gulf Times) HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met on Tuesday with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Japan Toshimitsu Motegi, who is visiting the country.

During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and enhance them, as well as the topics on the agenda of the third Qatari-Japanese strategic dialogue held in Doha, in addition to several topics of mutual interest.

HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs affirmed that the third Qatari-Japanese strategic dialogue is an important milestone in the close and growing relations between the two sides, which are based on respect, trust, cooperation, friendship and mutual interests.

His Excellency further noted that commercial, economic and investment interests have formed the backbone of the strong relations between Qatar and Japan, praising in this context the distinguished role of Japanese companies in the development process in Qatar.