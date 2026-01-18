Nigeria Reopens Some Schools In The North, Defying Threats Of Kidnap

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Schools across parts of northern Nigeria started reopening Monday, after months of closure triggered by ‌the abduction of hundreds of students in November.

The ‌abductions last year ‍had underlined the vulnerability of education facilities in a region ⁠plagued by criminal gangs ⁠and insurgents.

Schools resumed academic activities this term after ‍the federal government said in a circular last month that enhanced security measures had created a safer environment for students to return. It did not provide details.

In northern Kaduna state, a 17-year-old student said it was difficult for her ‌to return to school after two months blade-->

Students buy school items near the gate of Government Girls Secondary School Maimuna Gwarzo, Tudun Wada, as schools across northern Nigeria reopen nearly two months after closing due to security concerns,in Kaduna, Monday.

"What I love most about our school is being together ‍at lunchtime and spending ⁠time with ‌my teachers and friends. I miss it so much," she said at her home before leaving for Federal Government College boarding school in the state.

Her father, Haruna Danjuma, said the decision to return his daughter to school was difficult, but fear of kidnapping should not deprive children of their right to education.

"A child is a gift from Almighty ​Allah, and it is ‌my responsibility to educate her,” he said. "But it is the responsibility of government ⁠to secure ‍the children.”

In Niger State, central Nigeria, where more than 300 students and staff were abducted in November, a majority of the schools remained shut for security reasons, state officials said.

Saint Mary's Catholic School in ​the Papiri hamlet was among those that would not reopen yet, the Christian Association of Nigeria said, citing a statement from the state government directing areas facing security challenges to remain closed until further notice.

Explaining the continued closure of schools, Niger commissioner for education Hadiza Mohammed said "the safety of students, teachers, ⁠and school communities remains paramount."

