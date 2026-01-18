Civil Defence Offers Tips For Fire Prevention During Winter Season

The General Directorate of Civil Defence at the Ministry of Interior has cautioned the public to be vigilant about the use of heaters or wood during winter to prevent any instances of fire.

“Fire related accidents during this season usually occur as a result of inattention, lack of awareness, recklessness, ignorance, and lack of care to apply and comply with safety requirements, especially inside homes, Majilis, and also at the winter camping sites,” said Lt Yousuf Muhammed Qamber, officer, Operations Department, General Directorate of Civil Defence.

Lt Qamber was addressing a webinar on the topic of 'Fire Prevention during Winter Season' yesterday that highlighted some of the common reasons for fire incidents due to some inappropriate methods used for heating the places during winter.

The official said that during the winter, many people tend to set fire for heating or lighting inside the tent which may result in fire.

“This can cause the emission of toxic carbon dioxide that may result in suffocation and poisoning if the required caution is not taken. In addition, putting the heaters in a place close to the clothes or keeping the stoves near the beds inside the tent, can cause fire,” he explained.

He also advised that the lamps used inside the tents should be kept away from the clothes used for the tent and they should be fixed in a safe place. Another aspect that he highlighted, is the quality of the heater.

“Sometimes we may be buying some cheaper heaters but it can cost our lives. So whenever you are going to purchase any electrical items, make sure about the quality of those items and it meets the set standards,” stressed Lt Qamber.

Another point he highlighted was the use of the same socket for various gadgets.

“Don't connect a heater with a joint socket using an extension cable with other devices. Nowadays people tend to use a socket for many connections which is a hazard and risk for our life. It is all the more dangerous. Be cautious as operating a heater using bad electrical connections or loading it with more than its capacity, can cause fires,” he warned.

The official also advised that the materials used for making the tents in the winter camps should be fire and heat resistant with necessary security and safety standards.

“The kitchen must be isolated from other tents and the gas stove should be isolated from the edges of the tent with an insulating material. There should also be a fire extinguisher along with a fire blanket made of fire resistant materials,” he added.

Meanwhile, Capt Ayyoub Saleh al-Shatf, trainer, Fire Prevention Education Section, General Directorate of Civil Defence highlighted several tips such as keeping the gas cylinders at a secluded and shaded place in a winter camp, the importance of not switching on or off any electrical switches if there is gas leakage among others.

“When a fire breaks out in an oil pan, avoid pouring water into the pan because it ignites the fire. Instead, cover the burning pan by placing a lid on it or covering it with a fire blanket,” he added.