RAG Global Meet 2026 Brings Global Leaders Together In Doha Today

RAG Global Meet 2026: RAG Global Business Hub will host the RAG Global Meet 2026 on today, January 13 at the Grand Hyatt Doha, bringing together global leaders to discuss collaboration and growth aligned with Qatar National Vision 2030.

The high-level gathering will showcase RAG's future roadmap across key sectors, highlighting its commitment to supporting Qatar's economic diversification and global positioning.

The agenda features strategic panel discussions with representatives from ministries, embassies, investors and key stakeholders, fostering dialogue on cross-border opportunities.

The event is expected to be graced by Snoonu founder and chief executive Hamad Mubarak al-Hajri and RAG director-general Sheikh Mubarak al-Thani, alongside delegated ambassadors from over 35 countries and prominent global investors.