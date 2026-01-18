3,500 Free And Discounted Seats Open For Registration From January 20 For All Nationalities

The Ministry of Education and Higher Education announced yesterday, Monday, that the number of free and discounted seats under the Social Responsibility of Private Schools and Kindergartens project has risen to more than 3,500 sustainable places that remain valid until graduation, up from the 2,939 seats announced on December 9.

The ministry also confirmed that online registration for the project will open on January 20, 2026. The expanded allocation includes fully free seats, discounted seats, free seats reserved for students with disabilities, and seats for Qatari students provided at the value of education vouchers. In addition, several participating schools are offering fully free evening education programmes.

The initiative is open to families of all nationalities who meet the eligibility criteria. To ensure support reaches those most in need, income thresholds have been set at QR10,000 for free seats, QR15,000 for discounted seats, and up to QR25,000 for Qatari families applying for voucher-valued seats.

Applications will be accepted electronically through the ministry's official website starting January 20. The available curricula include British, Indian, American and national programmes, with all awarded seats guaranteed to continue until students complete their education.

The project forms part of broader national efforts to expand access to education and strengthen social development in line with Qatar National Vision 2030.