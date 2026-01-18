Qatar Charity Team Visits Pakistan To Support Orphans And Vulnerable Families

A high-level delegation from Qatar Charity, comprising donors and sponsors, recently visited Pakistan to review the living conditions of sponsored orphans and vulnerable families and to assess their needs.

The visit highlights Qatar Charity's continued commitment to improving the well-being of orphaned children and supporting underprivileged communities across several countries, including Pakistan.

During their visit to Rawalpindi District in Punjab, the delegation distributed winterisation and personal hygiene kits to orphaned children and needy families.

The winterisation kits included items like cotton mattresses, warm shawls, socks, caps, and gloves, while the hygiene kits contained essential items such as towels, toothbrushes, toothpaste, soaps, and mosquito nets.

The delegation also visited orphan families at their homes, interacting with children and caregivers and observing their living conditions.

A special gathering was organised for 50 orphans sponsored by Qatar Charity, where the children participated in drawing, painting, sports, and other activities.

The children presented handmade artwork to the sponsors as expressions of gratitude, while the mothers showcased handcrafted items that reflected their skills and resilience.

The delegation expressed their positive impressions, emphasising that the visit was a unique humanitarian experience that left a profound impact on them.

They urged donors in Qatar to continue supporting vulnerable families in Pakistan, stressing that even small contributions can make a significant difference in the lives of an entire family.

They also noted that spending time with orphaned children was a source of pride and joy, and that such initiatives embody the values of compassion and solidarity that define Qatar Charity's mission.

Eleven-year-old orphan Aiman Ali shared her joy, saying:“My dream came true. Today I met angels whom I had only read about in books.”

Beneficiary Shameem Akhtar, a widow supporting five children, expressed her gratitude, noting that the assistance helped her meet essential winter and household needs that were otherwise beyond her means.

Over the past three years, Qatar Charity has distributed 1,560 winterisation kits to vulnerable families across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, and Pakistan-administered Kashmir, reflecting its sustained humanitarian engagement in Pakistan.

Through such initiatives, Qatar Charity continues to bring hope, dignity, and relief to orphaned children and vulnerable communities, reinforcing its mission of compassion, solidarity, and sustainable humanitarian support.