NHRC Set To Hold Its 4Th National Forum On Jan 20-21

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The National Human Rights Committee (NHRC) announced Wednesday that it will hold its 4th national forum between January 20-21, bringing together government bodies, international organisations, and civil society to examine drug control through a human rights lens amid growing global trafficking and rising drug use.

The event, themed 'Human Rights at the Heart of Combating Drugs: Challenges and Prospects for Sustainable Solutions' will take place in partnership with the Ministry of Social Development and Family (MSDF), the Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE), and the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH), with the participation of the Public Prosecution, the National Planning Council, the National Cyber Security Agency (NCSA), alongside relevant UN offices, and civil society institutions.

His Excellency Dr Mohammed bin Saif al-Kuwari, vice-chairman of the NHRC, said: "Our choice of this topic reflects the challenges facing the entire world due to the growing phenomenon of drug and psychotropic substance trafficking globally, and the rising rates of drug use according to international reports.“It also reflects our deep understanding of its negative impact on human rights, in addition to the fact that it constitutes an obstacle to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals."

Dr al-Kuwari noted that Qatar is free from the grave risks associated with this deadly scourge, thanks to the legislation, public policies, and measures implemented to combat trafficking and smuggling networks and mitigate their serious health, social, economic, and security consequences.

He stressed the importance of developing these measures and strengthening the mechanisms to keep pace with global challenges and the rapidly evolving methods and means of drug smuggling and distribution. Dr al-Kuwari said the forum aims to adopt a comprehensive, human rights-based approach to legislation, public policy, and counter-narcotics strategies. This approach also emphasises the rehabilitation and reintegration of individuals affected by substance abuse and addiction, in alignment with the principles of Qatar's Permanent Constitution, Qatar National Vision 2030, and international human rights obligations.

He highlighted the key role of the Ministry of Interior (MoI) in law enforcement and in implementing preventive measures to safeguard society from the harms of drugs. He stressed the need for coordinated efforts among relevant authorities and the engagement of diverse stakeholders to address evolving challenges, especially those arising from the misuse of artificial intelligence and new technologies to facilitate drug trafficking.

This collaborative approach, he noted, is intended to strengthen Qatar's internationally recognised leadership in prevention and control. Dr al-Kuwari said the forum will review legislation, public policies, and prevention and control plans, as well as examine the challenges facing efforts to rehabilitate and reintegrate drug users into society. It will also explore the most effective means of raising public awareness about the dangers of drugs and the illicit use of psychoactive substances.

Brigadier Saad Salem al-Dosari, assistant director of the Human Rights Department at the Ministry of Interior (MoI), underlined the depth of the constructive partnership between the MoI and NHRC. This partnership is based on the Memorandum of Understanding signed by the two parties in 2018, which has led to the organisation of numerous joint events, training courses, and specialised awareness workshops on human rights.

Al-Dosari said this forum will serve as an effective national platform and a distinguished opportunity to exchange expertise and experiences in combating drugs. It also supports and strengthens the Ministry of Interior's 2024-2030 strategy, particularly its second strategic objective to protect society from drugs, which is considered one of the most prominent challenges to the security and safety of individuals and communities.

