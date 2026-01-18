'I Chose Sports': Over 800 Events Planned For National Sports Day

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar is transforming its National Sports Day from a single annual celebration into a year-round movement, with organisers announcing over 800 events planned for 2026 under the new motto "I Chose Sports."

At a press conference Wednesday at Lusail Sports Hall, the National Sports Day Committee revealed an ambitious calendar aimed at making physical activity a fundamental part of daily life for all residents, rather than just a once-a-year observance.

The announcement builds on impressive momentum from 2025, when the Qatar Sports for All Federation (QSFA) organised 834 events - exceeding its original target of 750 - and attracted 216,000 participants across the country. That represents a 10,000-person increase over 2024's total of 206,000 participants.

Committee Chairman Abdulrahman bin Muslim al-Dosari, who also serves as QSFA president, said the new motto reflects a fundamental shift in how Qatar approaches sports and wellness.

"The choice of this motto underscores the transformation of practicing sports into a decision and responsible societal awareness," Al Dosari said. "We're contributing to the enhancement of quality of life and public health, making sports an effective tool in building a productive, active, and creative society."

Al-Dosari emphasised that National Sports Day has morphed from merely an annual event into a national platform for embracing a culture of physical activity and balance, reinforcing health values within Qatari society.

"Sports are not a temporary activity, but a lifestyle reflecting awareness and a spirit of responsibility toward oneself and society," he said. "This day represents an annual opportunity to strengthen and embed this awareness, consistent with the nation's vision to build a healthy, active, and sustainable society."

QSFA Executive Director Abdullah al-Dosari presented detailed statistics demonstrating the program's reach across all regions-from the north and south to central Doha, extending westward to Dukhan and Al Jumailiya, in addition to public parks, youth centers, and sports clubs.

The 365 Days of Activity programme alone drew 35,000 participants across four different parks, with residents taking part in 1,460 sports sessions under the supervision of 36 community coaches - representing a clear improvement in participation rates compared to the previous year.

Farjan football fields proved particularly popular, with 58,751 registered participants across 16 fields. Walking and running activities at these facilities recorded an additional 13,800 participants.

School programmes engaged 22,259 students across 91 events at 60 schools - a number higher than previously achieved. Community events at more than 52 locations drew 40,593 participants, while sports championships attracted 6,984 competitors across 74 competitions.

Community running events saw participation climb to 38,696 people, while women's involvement reached 8,000 across 59 races - achieving what organisers described as great success and growing engagement.

The "Sports for All" mobile application has become a comprehensive platform for tracking participation, recording individual walking activities and steps, managing event tickets, and registering for races. More than 73,000 people downloaded the application in 2025.

Looking ahead to 2026, the Executive Director expressed confidence that the federation will maintain the same high quality across all planned activities while collaborating with public and private partners to ensure nationwide distribution and encourage participation from all segments of society.

National Sports Day I Chose Sports Lusail Sports Hall