HH The Amir, Pakistani Premier Discuss Developments

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani discussed Wednesday with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif the latest regional and international developments of joint interest, particularly de-escalation, enhancing dialogue, empowering peaceful solutions, and supporting diplomatic efforts aiming to support security and stability in the region. This followed a telephone call His Highness the Amir held with Prime Minister Sharif. They also dealt with discussed bilateral relations and the means to enhance them.

The Pakistan Prime Minister's Office (PMO) reported that Sharif appreciated Qatar's constructive and proactive role in promoting peace, dialogue, and mediation across the region, and acknowledged its meaningful efforts to defuse tensions through diplomatic solutions. He assured the Qatari leadership that Pakistan would also continue to play a positive role in maintaining regional peace and stability.

The two leaders expressed satisfaction at the current trajectory of bilateral relations and reaffirmed their shared resolve to further strengthen these time-tested fraternal bonds, the PMO noted.

