HH The Amir, Pakistani Premier Discuss Developments
The Pakistan Prime Minister's Office (PMO) reported that Sharif appreciated Qatar's constructive and proactive role in promoting peace, dialogue, and mediation across the region, and acknowledged its meaningful efforts to defuse tensions through diplomatic solutions. He assured the Qatari leadership that Pakistan would also continue to play a positive role in maintaining regional peace and stability.
The two leaders expressed satisfaction at the current trajectory of bilateral relations and reaffirmed their shared resolve to further strengthen these time-tested fraternal bonds, the PMO noted.international developments peaceful solutions diplomatic efforts
