Qatar-UNOPS Partnership Shifts Aid Focus To Measurable Impact

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar's partnership with the UN Office for Project Services (UNOPS) is shifting aid from inputs to impact, with projects measured by outcomes, such as Gaza fuel supplies, Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) aligned finance, and education access.

UN under-secretary-general and UNOPS executive director Jorge Moreira da Silva said the agency measures success by outcomes, not outputs, aligning with Qatar's emphasis on results-based development assistance.

“We are an organisation that focuses on outcomes rather than outputs. This means that we evaluate all our projects based on their impact on the people we serve. Instead of counting billions or millions of dollars, we are interested in counting the number of individuals who benefit from each project,” da Silva told *Gulf Times in an exclusive interview.

Asked how UNOPS measures its success and how tools like SDG-aligned finance and impact standards change how projects are designed and assessed, da Silva emphasised that mobilising finance alone is insufficient, and stressed the need to prioritise fragile contexts where Qatar is active.

“I hear lots of conversation about finance, going from billions to trillions of dollars. But we shall not confuse the need for mobilisation with the need for alignment. We need to mobilise more. Today, we are facing a $4tn gap annually to reach the 17 Sustainable Development Goals. Developing countries need additionally every year $4tn, so this is the gap,” da Silva explained.

He continued,“But the issue is not just the gap, it's the misalignment. If you go through all sources of finance, blended finance, impact investment, and foreign direct investment, the support to the most fragile context has not been prioritised. Only 7% of the blended finance goes to low-income countries.

“Only 10% of foreign direct investment goes to fragile contexts. So, the point is not just about mobilisation of finance, it's ensuring that we prioritise those contexts where the needs are greatest, namely conflict-affected countries, countries affected by the climate crisis, and that's why measuring impact matters.”

On how UNOPS translates Qatar's financial and diplomatic commitments into projects that deliver measurable impact, da Silva cited fuel as an example, noting that fuel supplies in Gaza illustrate how Qatar's financial support translates into tangible outcomes, powering hospitals, schools, and bakeries, among others.

Da Silva said,“Fuel is not just about fuel. In Gaza, fuel is the only way for people to have access to basic needs. In other parts of the world, people have access to energy through electricity, gas, renewable energy, and many other sources via several transmission pathways.”

He further pointed out,“In Gaza, that is not possible; Gaza is totally dependent on fuel. So, without the power station functioning, without the transmission lines being activated, the only way to bring the energy to the bakeries, hospitals, schools, sewage, and desalination facilities is through fuel.

“That's why we have had the chance to benefit from the financial support from Qatar. And with the Qatar financial support, we can go to the market, procure fuel, and bring the fuel to Gaza. As we distribute the fuel, we also distribute it to other UN agencies.”

On transparency mechanisms, da Silva noted that UNOPS has introduced systems to ensure aid reaches beneficiaries without leakage or politicisation, including the UN 2720 Mechanism in Gaza.

Da Silva also underscored the importance of infrastructure and climate change, stating that resilient infrastructure is central to achieving the SDGs, offering Qatar opportunities for deeper cooperation.

According to a research piece that UNOPS has conducted with Oxford University, da Silva said“92%” of the SDGs depend on infrastructure. More than“80%” of the greenhouse gas emissions are related to infrastructure, he noted.

“This means that unless we get it right – the infrastructure work – we won't deliver on the sustainable development goals and on climate action. That's why it's so important to invest in infrastructure,” he stressed.

Da Silva lamented that today, there are“700mn” people without access to electricity, while another“2bn” people don't have access to clean water. He said“2.4bn” don't have access to sanitation, and“3bn” people worldwide are offline, lacking access to digital platforms.

“It's impossible to fix issues on education, health, energy, or water, unless we invest in infrastructure. However, investing in infrastructure can't be just about going green; it's also about resilient infrastructure. Unfortunately, the reality is that the conflict-stricken countries are, at the same time, countries facing the disproportionate impact on climate,” da Silva explained.

