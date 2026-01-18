India Accuses Pakistan Of Cross-Border Drone Incursions In Kashmir

India's army chief yesterday accused Pakistan of flying drones into Kashmir, where the two countries fought a four-day clash last year.

“They have been told that this is unacceptable to us, and please put a stop to it,” General Upendra Dwivedi told reporters in New Delhi in an annual briefing to the media ahead of Army Day tomorrow.

Heads of military operations of both countries spoke to each other earlier yesterday, he said.

India's army reported sighting multiple drones flying over Indian-controlled border villages last week.

“These drones, I believe, were defensive drones, which want to come over (our territory) to see if any action is being planned against them,” Dwivedi said.

There was no immediate response from Pakistan's army.

“We are fully alert along the Line of Control,” Dwivedi added, referring to the heavily fortified de facto border.

Dwivedi said several low-flying drones entered Indian-controlled airspace with their lights switched on - as many as seven on Saturday, and another two or three on Sunday.

“It's possible they wanted to see if there were any gaps, laxity in our defence, any gaps through which they could send terrorists,” he added.

In an incident on Friday, a drone from Pakistan was suspected to have dropped two pistols, three ammunition magazines, 16 bullets and one grenade that were recovered following a search, a source said.

In the past, there have been reports of civilian drone intrusions from Pakistan into Indian states along the border, with Indian security agencies telling local media that they had shot ​down drones that were seeking to drop light arms or drugs.

Pakistan has dismissed these accusations as baseless and misleading.