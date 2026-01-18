RAG Global Meet 2026 Concludes In Doha With Focus On Global Collaboration

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The RAG Global Meet 2026, hosted by RAG Global Business Hub, concluded on Tuesday (January 13) at Grand Hyatt Doha, bringing together senior government officials, diplomats, investors, and global business leaders to discuss collaboration, investment, and long-term growth aligned with Qatar National Vision blade-->

Organised by RAG Global Business Hub and chaired by Sheikh Mubarak bin Khalifa bin Ahmed al-Thani, chairman and Board of Directors of RAG Global Business Hub, the high-level gathering served as a platform to outline RAG's strategic roadmap across key sectors and its role in supporting Qatar's economic diversification and international business blade-->

The event was held in the presence of Hamad Mubarak al-Hajri, founder and CEO of Snoonu, who attended as chief guest, and Sheikh Mansoor bin Khalifa al-Thani, founder and chairman of MBK Holding, the guest of honour, reflecting strong participation from leading regional entrepreneurs and investors.

The agenda featured focused panel discussions and strategic dialogues with representatives from ministries, embassies, and investment institutions, addressing cross-border partnerships, innovation-led growth, and emerging international blade-->

During the forum, RAG Global Business Hub Qatar revealed that it has been officially classified among the 'Big Five' consulting firms in Qatar under the Qatar Ministry of Commerce and Industry, marking a significant milestone in the Group's regional growth and market blade-->

The RAG Global Meet 2026 saw participation from delegated ambassadors representing more than 35 countries, along with prominent global investors and senior business leaders, reinforcing Qatar's position as a convening hub for international cooperation and business dialogue.

Senior leadership from RAG Holding also participated in the forum, including Mohammed Aslam, managing director; Rasal Ahmed, CEO of RAG Holding; Saoud Nasser Alkahtani, vice chairman; and Mohammed bin Abdullah bin Ahmed, vice president, underscoring the Group's leadership-driven approach to growth and expansion.

