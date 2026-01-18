Versetti Family Office: 2026 Will Be The Year Longevity Goes Mainstream

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Versetti Family Office, a longevity-focused investment group and venture builder is expanding its activities by expanding its team and creating a venture builder model for longevity startups, supplemented by a dedicated fund.

As part of its broader commitment to improving human health and extending healthy lifespan, Versetti Family Office continues to leverage public platforms to highlight the importance of translating scientific research into scalable, evidence-based solutions. Through keynote addresses at government roundtables, such as speaking at the House of Lords and House of Commons of the UK Parliament in 2025, Versetti regularly participates at panel discussions at leading international summits, the family office advocates for a disciplined, science-driven approach to longevity that bridges the gap between academic discovery and real-world impact.

During a recent global longevity summit attended by scientists, investors, policymakers, and entrepreneurs, Versetti Family Office outlined its strategic vision for the sector and introduced the world's first longevity venture builder model with family office backing. The presentation emphasized the critical role of private capital in supporting early-stage research, strengthening commercialization pathways, and fostering collaboration across borders to accelerate meaningful innovation in healthspan and lifespan extension.

“Longevity is not only a scientific challenge, but a systemic one,” said a spokesperson for Versetti Family Office.“Progress depends on how effectively research, capital, and execution are aligned. Through public engagement and thought leadership, we aim to elevate the global conversation and encourage responsible, long-term investment in this vital field.”

Versetti Family Office operates with a venture-builder model, combining capital investment with operational expertise to support companies working on longevity-focused technologies. Its approach prioritizes scientific credibility, regulatory awareness, and sustainable business models, while discouraging speculative or unverified interventions that lack clinical evidence. Angel Versetti, the Founder and CEO said“I believe 2026 will be the year longevity finally goes mainstream. Moreover the first tangible radical longevity solutions will show early human trials and therefore what it means to be a human and how long a normal life should be can start changing. Very soon, at birthday parties, wishing someone to live to 200 years will be the new living to 100 years”.

The family office also highlighted the growing importance of emerging innovation hubs worldwide, recognizing regions with strong research institutions, clinical infrastructure, and intellectual property development as key contributors to the future of longevity science. By engaging with global stakeholders through public presentations, Versetti Family Office seeks to foster international cooperation and knowledge exchange across these ecosystems.

The Founder of Versetti Family Office, Angel Versetti, was founder and CEO of a pharma tech company Ambrosus which in 2018 reached a 250 million dollar valuation. He subsequently made various investments in the longevity field, supporting early stage startups and non-profits. Through continued participation in global summits and public forums, Versetti Family Office remains committed to shaping a responsible and forward-looking longevity landscape - one that emphasizes measurable outcomes, ethical innovation, and lasting societal benefit.

investment longevity startups Versetti Family Office