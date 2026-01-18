403
Turkish, Iranian Foreign Ministers Discuss Latest Regional Developments
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi, discussed the latest regional developments in a phone call today.
During the call, both ministers emphasized the need to de-escalate regional tensions, particularly the recent developments in Iran, and stressed the importance of negotiations to defuse tensions in the region.
