Qatar 'Plays Active Role In Peaceful Settlement Of Conflicts'

Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) president Dr Tulia Ackson has praised the active and prominent role played by Qatar in resolving conflicts through peaceful means and supporting development efforts at both the regional and international levels, which has earned it a distinguished standing and made it a global hub for dialogue and the examination of international issues of concern to humanity, in a multidimensional world facing intertwined crises and conflicts.

In an interview with the Qatar News Agency (QNA), Dr Ackson noted that Doha's hosting of the 298th session of the Executive Committee of the Inter-Parliamentary Union reflects Qatar's growing stature and the international confidence it enjoys as a global centre for peaceful conflict resolution, particularly amid a multidimensional world facing complex crises and conflicts.

Regarding Qatar's role in supporting development and assisting least developed countries, the IPU president affirmed that Qatar constitutes an inclusive international platform that enables countries to meet and discuss issues of peace, security, development, and social development.

She pointed to Doha's hosting of a number of major international forums, including the Doha Forum, as a reflection and embodiment of its pivotal role in these vital areas.

Dr Ackson noted that the IPU leadership, represented by the Executive Committee, is meeting in Doha to discuss pressing global issues, foremost among them peace and security and human rights.

She emphasised that the Doha meeting holds particular importance as it paves the way for decisions on the topics to be included on the agenda of the IPU General Assembly, scheduled to be held in April, adding that human rights issues will be among the main themes of the Union's work during the current year.

Dr Ackson pointed out that the IPU, as the global organisation of parliamentarians and representatives of peoples, addresses issues related to climate, sustainable development, and social development, in addition to peace and security.

In response to a question, she said that the role of parliaments and parliamentarians was not limited to advising governments, but also extended to overseeing their performance, underscoring the importance of empowering parliaments to discuss global developments and international conflicts, an opportunity for which Qatar has provided an appropriate platform for dialogue and consultation.

The IPU president expressed her deep appreciation for Qatar's support of the Union and its various activities, as well as for the close co-operation with the Shura Council and its commitment to the IPU and other relevant international organisations.

In this regard, she said that the IPU has received significant bilateral support from Qatar, which has contributed to the implementation of its strategy for the 2023-26 period, and noted that the new strategy for the 2027-31 period is currently under preparation.

Regarding her expectations for the outcomes of the Doha meeting, Dr Ackson said that the meeting will work to shape the topics to be discussed at the upcoming General Assembly, in addition to issues related to the Union's Middle East Committee, in light of Qatar's prominent role in supporting peace efforts in the region.

She also affirmed that the IPU seeks to enhance its effectiveness by discussing these issues and developing mechanisms for multilateral joint action, including the formation of specialised committees and working groups, such as the task force on the war in Ukraine and the Middle East Committee, alongside other committees concerned with various international conflicts.

The IPU president cautioned that the world is currently witnessing more than 100 conflicts, and added that Qatar plays a pivotal role in addressing many of them.

She cited Doha's hosting of meetings that brought together leaders of African countries, including the presidents of Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, to discuss the issues facing their countries and to resolve disputes between them.