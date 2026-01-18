Qatar To Host Joint Tactical Exercise Of GCC Security Agencies

Under the patronage of HE the Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani, Qatar is set to host the joint tactical exercise of the security agencies of the Gulf Co-operation Council (Arabian Gulf Security 4) from January 25-February 4.

Participating in this drill are security apparatuses and forces from the Gulf Co-operation Council (GCC) states, along with professional security units from the US, with the objective of sharing expertise and experiences in dealing with various incidents and scenarios.

The organisation of this drill is part of the efforts marshalled to enhance the GCC security co-operation system, elevate readiness, and strengthen joint co-ordination to keep pace with the evolving nature of security challenges, in addition to bolstering the effective and rapid response capabilities to emergency crises and incidents based on the best approved practices and criteria.

The exercise broadly comprises joint training programmes simulating an array of realistic scenarios, offering a test for operational measures and plans, enhancing the efficiency of field co-ordination and integrated roles among the participating units and forces, supporting the exchange of expertise, and reinforcing readiness to genuinely and professionally handle a wide diversity of cases and circumstances.

The drill's supreme organising committee has accomplished the arrangements in terms of essential organisation, training, and logistics for the participating forces, thereby conducting the exercise's events across several sites in accordance with the highest security, safety, and efficiency standards.

These primed preparations will ensure the integration of the training components to be further adapted to the set objectives, thereby contributing to strengthening readiness and developing co-ordination and collaboration capabilities among the participating forces.