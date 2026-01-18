UN Recognizes Digital Agenda 2030 Of Qatar As Global Best Practice In Digital Transformation

MENAFN - Gulf Times) In a significant milestone reflecting the State of Qatar's leadership in digital transformation, the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UNDESA) has included the Digital Agenda 2030 in its global compendium of best practices in digital government and digital transformation.

The Ministry of Communications and Information Technology said that this recognition reflects the international appreciation of Qatar's national experience in developing a comprehensive digital ecosystem that combines long-term strategic vision with phased institutional implementation and establishes a direct link between digital transformation and long-term development objectives. As a result, Qatar's Digital Agenda is positioned as a global benchmark for countries seeking to align digital transformation with the Sustainable Development Goals.

The inclusion was made by the UN's Division for Public Institutions and Digital Government (DPIDG) following a systematic evaluation of the content and implementation frameworks of the Digital Agenda 2030. The agenda was recognized as an exemplary strategic framework for strategic digital transformation planning, given its clear linkage to Qatar National Vision 2030, its emphasis on ensuring the impact of technology reaches all segments of society, and its support for knowledge-based innovation.

UN further commended Qatar's Digital Agenda 2030 for its effective alignment of digital policies with development objectives and for achieving a balanced approach between the adoption of advanced technologies and the principles of inclusivity and sustainability. This approach reinforces Qatar's position as a regional and global hub for technological excellence in digital governance and technological development.

The Digital Agenda 2030 serves as the national roadmap for digital transformation and as an executive pillar of Qatar National Vision 2030 and the Third National Development Strategy 2024-2030. It is built on three main technological pathways: universal connectivity to link all components of the digital society; high-performance computing (HPC) to enhance data-processing efficiency; and integrated AI-driven automation, supporting the development of a resilient and scalable digital infrastructure.

This UN recognition is grounded in the Digital Agenda 2030's comprehensive strategic framework, which is based on six interrelated pillars. These include the development of advanced and secure digital infrastructure, enhancement of digital government efficiency, building national capabilities in digital technologies and data, stimulating digital innovation and supporting the digital economy, and empowering a digitally aware and capable society that can adapt to rapid transformations.

The integration of these pillars has transformed digital transformation into a comprehensive development pathway that strengthens governance, stimulates economic growth, and enhances national readiness for future requirements, contributing to the agenda's inclusion among global best practices.