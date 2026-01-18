Prime Minister Receives Phone Call From Iran's Supreme National Security Council Secretary

MENAFN - Gulf Times) His Excellency the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, received a phone call on Tuesday from Ali Larijani, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

During the phone call, the two sides discussed ways to advance bilateral cooperation between the State of Qatar and Iran. They also exchanged views on the latest developments in the region, in addition to a number of issues of mutual interest.

His Excellency the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs reaffirmed the State of Qatar's support for all efforts aimed at de-escalation, as well as peaceful solutions that contribute to enhancing security and stability in the region.