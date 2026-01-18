Prime Minister Receives Phone Call From Iran's Supreme National Security Council Secretary
During the phone call, the two sides discussed ways to advance bilateral cooperation between the State of Qatar and Iran. They also exchanged views on the latest developments in the region, in addition to a number of issues of mutual interest.
His Excellency the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs reaffirmed the State of Qatar's support for all efforts aimed at de-escalation, as well as peaceful solutions that contribute to enhancing security and stability in the region.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment