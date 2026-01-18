Cabinet Holds Weekly Meeting

MENAFN - Gulf Times) HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani chaired the Cabinet's regular meeting on Wednesday morning at the Amiri Diwan.

Following the meeting, HE Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Ibrahim bin Ali Al Mohannadi stated the following:

At the outset of the meeting, the Cabinet welcomed the outcomes of the third Qatari–Japanese Strategic Dialogue, which was held in Doha on Tuesday, co-chaired by HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani and HE Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan Toshimitsu Motegi.

The Cabinet affirmed that the contents of the joint statement issued at the conclusion of the dialogue reflected the distinguished historical relations between the two countries, characterized by mutual understanding, trust, and a shared commitment to developing existing cooperation and deepening their partnership, particularly in the fields of economy, energy, innovation, and investment in advanced industries, in addition to their joint efforts to promote global and regional peace and stability.

The Cabinet then reviewed the items listed on its agenda. It was briefed on the Shura Council's approval of a draft law amending some provisions of Decree Law No. 24 of 2019 on the regulation and management of the strategic stockpile of food and consumer goods. The draft law aims to ensure the timely availability of strategic commodities in the country and to enhance the efficiency of stockpile management.

The Cabinet approved a draft decision by the Minister of State for Energy Affairs regulating district cooling service fees and licensing. The draft decision aims to complete the regulatory framework of Law No. 19 of 2024 on the regulation of district cooling services by issuing the necessary decisions to implement its provisions. The Cabinet decided that the draft decision be posted on the“Sharek” platform of the Civil Service and

Government Development Bureau for a period of seven days to solicit public feedback, prior to referring it for legislative review in accordance with approved procedures.

The Cabinet also decided to approve the adoption of the updated version of the National Qualifications Framework (NQF). The proposed update comes as part of aligning the framework with Qatar National Vision 2030, the Third National Development Strategy, and the requirements of contemporary educational and technological development in line with the latest standards.

Furthermore, the Cabinet decided to take the necessary measures to ratify a memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the field of radio and television broadcasting between the Qatar Media Corporation and the Saudi Broadcasting Authority, as well as an agreement between the State of Qatar and the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD), the International Development Association (IDA), the International Finance Corporation (IFC), the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA), and the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) regarding the establishment and operation of

offices in the State of Qatar.

The Cabinet also decided to approve the draft executive program for the years 2026–2027 within the framework of the memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the field of youth between the Government of the State of Qatar and the Government of Turkmenistan, signed on March 20, 2023.

The Cabinet concluded its meeting by reviewing two reports and taking the appropriate decisions thereon. It reviewed a report on the outcomes of participation in the 27th meeting of the Ministers Responsible for Environmental Affairs in the GCC states, held in Kuwait in October 2025, and a report on the outcomes of participation in the 34th Session of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) Assembly in London in December 2025.