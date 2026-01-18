Doha 'Deserves To Be GCC Tourism Capital'

The Chairman of Qatar Tourism and Visit Qatar, HE Saad bin Ali al-Kharji, has affirmed that Doha's winning of the title of GCC Tourism Capital did not come by chance, but rather as recognition by the Gulf Co-operation Council (GCC)'s General Secretariat of the great efforts exerted by Qatar in developing the tourism sector in particular and the Gulf environment in general, making Doha today a preferred destination for Gulf families.

During a session on promoting Qatar as a tourist destination, which was held yesterday on the sidelines of the second day of the Government Communications Forum 2026, HE al-Kharji said that this designation calls for a commitment to designing a tourism experience that suits the GCC family, noting that Qatar Tourism has made significant efforts in this regard, especially as tourism in the country is family-oriented by nature.

He pointed out that Qatar is among the safest countries in the world in terms of security and safety, noting that 35% of visitors to Qatar in 2025 came from Gulf countries, and that there are more than 400 weekly flights from Gulf cities to Qatar.

HE al-Kharji noted that the family-oriented seasons and events offered in Qatar reflect the level of development the country has achieved, with high quality that everyone can enjoy at competitive and attractive prices.

He added that last year recorded the highest hotel occupancy rate, at 71%.

HE al-Kharji said that tourism competition among GCC capitals is healthy and beneficial for all, in light of the growing demand witnessed by this sector, whose great importance is now widely recognised.

He added that, in just two years, Qatar's events were not limited to Doha alone but extended beyond it, allowing GCC tourists to visit the capital and surrounding areas with ease.

HE al-Kharji stressed the importance of preserving Qatar's cultural uniqueness and identity, noting that the upcoming Ramadan season will focus on Qatari identity more than any previous year, while maintaining the well-known sense of authenticity.

In this regard, the official affirmed that urban development in Qatar has not overlooked old areas and traditional markets, such as Souq Waqif, alongside modern projects that carry an authentic Qatari cultural character.

HE al-Kharji highlighted the importance of showcasing Qatari identity at tourist destinations and highlighting genuine Qatari hospitality, which he described as one of Qatar's greatest strengths.

In a related context, the Qatar Tourism chairman noted that within a single year, co-operation took place with around 700 influencers of various nationalities, resulting in the production of more than 9,000 pieces of content in different languages, including influencers residing in Doha from the Indian and Filipino communities and many other nationalities.

He added that some influencers voluntarily publish tourism content about Qatar without any direction from Qatar Tourism.

HE al-Kharji also spoke about the Akl Awal Festival, which will be held this year in its third edition, offering everyone the experience of dining at restaurants characterised by traditional ambiance and local authenticity, and representing a major opportunity for families.

He pointed out that there is co-operation with the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs to hold seminars and host religious scholars and figures within an educational religious programme.

The official added that, for the first time Qatar, sports events will be held during the holy month of Ramadan, describing this as a new challenge that will be turned into an opportunity, especially as organising events during the month will be distinctive and family-oriented, opening wide prospects for family tourism.

He highlighted that Qatar Tourism serves as the country's main marketing arm at the domestic, regional, and international levels, noting that communication with all government entities is ongoing, as the goal is to project the success of every institution in the country externally and highlight Qatar's progress in all fields, thereby enhancing its international image as a modern state based on solid principles and laws that enable life with dignity and freedom.

HE al-Kharji stressed the importance of co-operation among state institutions in highlighting events and providing the necessary support.

He referred to Qatar Calendar, which brought together all government entities on a single platform, with information published through applications such as Visit Qatar and the website, as well as printing event calendars and distributing them to government entities.

Regarding regional and international marketing campaigns, HE al-Kharji noted the documentation of partnerships with tourism companies and media institutions through more than 50 global partnerships, including media organisations in the UK and the US, with the publication of articles and co-ordinated radio and television programmes based on real stories.

He also spoke about the UFC championship held in Qatar, which showed a 6% increase in visitor numbers from the US and a 19% increase from the UK, as a result of media engagement and partnerships with institutions such as Newsweek and News UK, enhancing Qatar's image at the global level.

In the field of digital transformation, HE al-Kharji said that tourism is one of the main sectors within the state's strategy, reflecting its great importance.

A digital transformation office has been established, he said, within Qatar Tourism, in direct co-ordination with the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology.

Several applications have been enhanced, including strengthening the smart tourism guide to support visitor experiences and linking the digital environment with tourism programmes, as well as integrating applications related to hospitals and restaurants to provide a fast and distinctive user experience.

HE al-Kharji emphasised the importance of the human element in achieving a comprehensive digital transformation system.

He said that co-ordination has taken place with major digital transformation companies to facilitate the tourism experience for visitors through applications, and stressed the importance of leveraging the Visit Qatar Pass user base, which includes around 4mn active users, to improve the experience based on visitors' previous experiences in Qatar and continuously develop tourism services.

HE al-Kharji affirmed that tourists who visit the country are ambassadors of Qatar, and that it is important to convey the right message through them and seize opportunities to follow up on visitors' opinions and recommendations, enhancing Qatar's tourism reputation and developing the visitor experience.