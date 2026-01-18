AFCON 2027 Preliminary Round Draw Held
The draw for the tournament, which its finals will be held in Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania in 2027, pitted Seychelles against Lesotho, Djibouti against South Sudan. Chad will play Burundi, Somalia will meet Mauritius, Eritrea will take on Eswatini, and Sao Tome and Principe will play Ethiopia.
The preliminary round matches will be played during the upcoming international break, between March 25 and 31.
