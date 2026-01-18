AFCON 2027 Preliminary Round Draw Held

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The draw for the preliminary round of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers was held today in Rabat, on the sidelines of the ongoing AFCON in Morocco.

The draw for the tournament, which its finals will be held in Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania in 2027, pitted Seychelles against Lesotho, Djibouti against South Sudan. Chad will play Burundi, Somalia will meet Mauritius, Eritrea will take on Eswatini, and Sao Tome and Principe will play Ethiopia.

The preliminary round matches will be played during the upcoming international break, between March 25 and 31.