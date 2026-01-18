Doha Marathon Spotlights Women's Journeys Beyond The Finish Line

As the Doha Marathon by Ooredoo returns on January 16, this year's race is placing renewed focus on the personal journeys that bring runners to the starting line, as well as the support networks that help sustain them.

Through its partnership with Athletics Edge, one of Qatar's leading women-led running communities, New Balance has been supporting female runners at different stages of their athletic development, from beginners taking their first steps to experienced marathon participants.

The initiative aims to broaden perceptions of who can be a runner and to encourage greater participation by women in sport across the region.

Among the runners lining up this week is Duaa Gubara, a 30-year-old nurse competing in her first-ever race. Gubara began running just two months ago, initially out of curiosity and a desire to challenge herself. She will make her marathon debut after overcoming fear, self-doubt, and social barriers often faced by women in sport. Also taking part is Tasnim, a senior data analyst and four-time Doha Marathon runner.

Her running journey began with her first post-lockdown run following the easing of Covid-19 restrictions. She has since become a marathoner and triathlete, crediting running with helping her maintain mental resilience during a difficult period in her life. Tasnim continues to train in challenging conditions, including extreme heat, while navigating questions of modesty in sport.

Safeya Mohamed al-Mushiri, 39, a mother of two, will also be among the participants. After stopping all sporting activity at the age of 13 due to personal trauma, Safeya returned to running years later during her divorce.

With 28 long-distance runs completed, she now describes running as a form of emotional healing rather than physical exercise. For her, the Doha Marathon represents a deeply personal journey tied to identity and home.

Completing the group is Dr Eman Wehedy Abdelsalam, a 38-year-old doctor and mother competing in the 10km race. Dr Eman began running with a 5km event in December 2023 and has since progressed to half marathons. Balancing professional responsibilities and family life, she credits discipline, planning, and consistency, as well as the support of women-led communities, for her continued progress.

With the marathon just days away, the participation of these women highlights broader themes emerging around the event, including the growing role of women in reshaping sport in the Middle East, the use of running as a tool for mental resilience and healing, and the impact of community support in enabling first-time runners to compete alongside seasoned athletes.