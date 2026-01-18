Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iran Protester Not Sentenced To Death, Won't Face Death Penalty: Judiciary


2026-01-18 04:10:17
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) An Iranian man arrested during a wave of protests, who NGOs and Washington had warned faced imminent execution, has not been sentenced to death and is not facing charges that risk the death penalty, the judiciary said on Thursday.

Erfan Soltani is imprisoned in Karaj outside Tehran after his arrest and is facing charges of propaganda against Iran's Islamic system and acting against national security, the judiciary said in a statement carried by state TV.

He has "not been sentenced to death" and if he is convicted, "the punishment, according to the law, will be imprisonment, as the death penalty does not exist for such charges", it added.

Gulf Times

