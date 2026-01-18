Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Saudi Foreign Minister Discusses Regional Developments With Omani, Iranian Counterparts


2026-01-18 04:10:17
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah held phone calls with his counterparts in Oman and Iran.

He spoke with Omani Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad bin Hamoud Al Busaidi and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

The calls discussed recent regional developments, joint efforts to achieve security and stability in the region, and ways to support its safety and stability.

MENAFN18012026000067011011ID1110614800



Gulf Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search