MECC Launches Initiative To Plant 1,000 Native Seedlings At Rawdat BU Nbeirah

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MECC), in cooperation with the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in the State of Qatar, today launched an initiative to plant 1,000 native seedlings at Rawdat Bu Nbeirah. The initiative comes as part of national efforts to protect the environment, expand vegetation cover, and strengthen international partnerships in the environmental field.

The event was attended by several officials from the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, along with approximately 200 male and female students from the Pakistan International School. The participation aimed to instill a culture of sustainability and enhance environmental awareness among students.

During the event, 300 native seedlings of local plant species were planted at Rawdat Bu Nbeirah. The activities also included site clean-up efforts and an awareness session for students highlighting the Qatar Desert Rehabilitation Program and the Ministry's ongoing efforts to restore natural habitats.

In this context, Director of the Wildlife Development Department at the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, Khalid Juma Al Muhannadi emphasized that the initiative forms part of the Ministry's plans to restore natural ecosystems, expand green areas, and support biodiversity. He stressed the importance of community and diplomatic partnerships in ensuring the success of afforestation projects.

He noted that engaging students in such initiatives significantly contributes to raising environmental awareness, fostering a sense of responsibility toward protecting natural resources, and reflecting the Ministry's commitment to practically implementing sustainable development concepts beyond theoretical awareness programs.

For his part, HE Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to the State of Qatar, Mohammed Aamer praised the ongoing cooperation with the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, underscoring the importance of joint environmental initiatives in addressing climate change challenges and highlighting the vital role of youth in supporting environmental protection efforts.

The initiative represents a successful model of integration between government entities, diplomatic missions, and educational institutions, supporting national sustainability efforts and strengthening community awareness of the importance of environmental conservation for present and future generations.