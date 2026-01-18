Qatar Hopeful After The US Announces Phase Two Of Gaza Ceasefire

Qatar expressed the hope that the start of the Phase Two of the ceasefire agreement in Gaza will help stabilise the situation and address the deteriorating humanitarian conditions in the territory.

Talking to QNA, HE Adviser to the Prime Minister and Official Spokesperson for Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr Majed bin Mohammed al-Ansari welcomed an announcement by US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff on the launch of the next phase of the agreement.

Dr al-Ansari said Qatar, acting in its role as a mediator and in coordination with its partners, would continue its diplomatic efforts aimed at de-escalation and protecting civilians from the consequences of conflict.

President Donald Trump's envoy announced yesterday that a plan to end the Gaza war is moving to Phase Two with a goal of establishing technocratic governance, despite a number of Israeli strikes during the ceasefire.

“Today, on behalf of President Trump, we are announcing the launch of Phase Two of the President's 20-Point Plan to End the Gaza Conflict, moving from ceasefire to demilitarisation, technocratic governance, and reconstruction,” envoy Steve Witkoff wrote on X.

The second phase includes the setup of a 15-person Palestinian technocratic committee to administer post-war Gaza. Its formation was announced earlier yesterday by Egypt, a close US ally and mediator in the conflict.

Witkoff's statement expressed gratitude to regional mediators, writing:“We are deeply grateful to Egypt, Turkiye, and Qatar for their indispensable mediation efforts that made all progress to date possible.”

Meanwhile, Qatar, Egypt and Turkiye issued a joint statement, embracing the completion of a Palestinian technocratic committee to administer the Gaza Strip.

Citing the three mediators, the statement welcomed the formation of the Palestinian Technocratic Committee, headed by Dr Ali Abdel Hamid Shaath, hoping that it will contribute to strengthening efforts aimed at consolidating stability and improving the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip.