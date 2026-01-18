Qatar: Security Of Citizens And Residents Is Top Priority

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The International Media Office (IMO) of the State of Qatar yesterday said the departure of certain personnel from Al Udeid Air Base is being undertaken in response to current regional tensions.

In a statement addressing media reports circulating on the issue, the IMO said:

“With reference to circulating media reports regarding the departure of certain personnel from Al Udeid Air Base, the International Media Office (IMO) of the State of Qatar states that such measures are being undertaken in response to the current regional tensions.”

The IMO reaffirmed that safeguarding the security and safety of citizens and residents remains a top priority for the State of Qatar.

“The IMO reaffirms that the State of Qatar continues to implement all necessary measures to safeguard the security and safety of its citizens and residents as a top priority, including actions related to the protection of critical infrastructure and military facilities,” the statement said.

The office added that any further developments would be communicated through official channels.

“The IMO further notes that should any developments arise, it will be communicated through the official designated channels,” the statement said.

The Ministry of Interior has reiterated its reassurance to the public amid evolving regional developments, underscoring that security and safety remain paramount.

“In light of regional developments, and as part of the Ministry of Interior's commitment to ensuring the security and safety of citizens, residents, and visitors in the State of Qatar, the Ministry affirms, in coordination with the relevant authorities, that it continues to implement the necessary precautionary measures to ensure the safety of everyone, which remains its highest priority at all times. Accordingly, the public will be kept informed of any developments and the measures required to be taken in due course,” it said in a statement last night.

The Ministry also emphasised the importance of obtaining information from official, authorised sources, while assuring that the competent authorities“will not hesitate to take all legal measures against anyone proven to be involved in spreading false information that undermines public security”.

The statements follow Qatar diplomatic engagement aimed at easing tensions in the region. The spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dr Majid bin Mohammed al-Ansari, said Tuesday that Qatar is a party to communications focused on de-escalating regional tensions and resolving the dispute between Washington and Tehran.

He emphasised that“diplomacy is the effective way to resolve the region's crises, and we are working on this with our neighbours and partners.”

Speaking at the weekly press briefing, al-Ansari added:“We are not talking about war at the moment, but rather expectations of a possible military escalation in the region, and we are striving for de-escalation.”