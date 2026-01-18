Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Prime Minister Holds Telephone Conversation With Saudi Foreign Minister


2026-01-18 04:10:16
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, held a telephone call today with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah Al Saud.

Discussion during the call, dealt with bilateral relations and ways to support and strengthen them, and addressed efforts aimed at consolidating security and stability in the region.

Gulf Times

