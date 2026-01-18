403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Prime Minister Holds Telephone Conversation With Saudi Foreign Minister
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, held a telephone call today with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah Al Saud.
Discussion during the call, dealt with bilateral relations and ways to support and strengthen them, and addressed efforts aimed at consolidating security and stability in the region.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Bitslab's Movebit Releases Research: Belobog, A Move Fuzzing Framework Oriented Toward Real-World Attacks
CommentsNo comment