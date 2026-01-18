Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump, Venezuela's Interim President Talk Oil, Trade


2026-01-18 04:10:15
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) US President Donald Trump held a phone call with Venezuela's interim president Delcy Rodriguez, discussing bilateral relations and topics of common interest.

“We are making tremendous progress, as we help Venezuela stabilize and recover,” Trump said in a social media post. He later said that he and Rodriguez discussed "many topics," including oil, minerals, trade and national security.

Venezuela's new leader Delcy Rodriguez described her phone call with US President Donald Trump as "productive and courteous."

"I had a long, productive, and courteous telephone conversation with the President of the United States, Donald Trump, conducted in a framework of mutual respect," Rodriguez wrote on Telegram.

This call marks the first known contact between the two leaders since the arrest of Nicolas Maduro on Jan. 3 in a military missio

