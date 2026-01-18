Trump, Venezuela's Interim President Talk Oil, Trade
“We are making tremendous progress, as we help Venezuela stabilize and recover,” Trump said in a social media post. He later said that he and Rodriguez discussed "many topics," including oil, minerals, trade and national security.
Venezuela's new leader Delcy Rodriguez described her phone call with US President Donald Trump as "productive and courteous."
"I had a long, productive, and courteous telephone conversation with the President of the United States, Donald Trump, conducted in a framework of mutual respect," Rodriguez wrote on Telegram.
This call marks the first known contact between the two leaders since the arrest of Nicolas Maduro on Jan. 3 in a military missio
