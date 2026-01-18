Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
HH The Amir Receives Message From Guinea President

2026-01-18 04:10:15
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani received a written message from Guinea President Mamady Doumbouya, pertaining to enhancing bilateral relations and ways to support and develop them. His Excellency the Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr Mohammed bin Abdulaziz al-Khulaifi received the message during his meeting with Guinea ambassador to Qatar Thierno Abdoulaye Sow.

Gulf Times

