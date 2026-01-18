US Suspends Immigrant Visa Processing For 75 Countries

The US yesterday said it was suspending the processing of immigrant visas from 75 countries, President Donald Trump's latest move against foreigners seeking to come to America.

The US has long rejected visas from people who appear likely to end up needing government welfare, but the state department said it would now use the same authority for a blanket suspension of immigrant visas based on nationality.

“The Trump administration is bringing an end to the abuse of America's immigration system by those who would extract wealth from the American people,” state department spokesman Tommy Pigott said.

“Immigrant visa processing from these 75 countries will be paused while the state department reassesses immigration processing procedures to prevent the entry of foreign nationals who would take welfare and public benefits,” he said.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt posted on X that the countries affected would include Somalia - whose people Trump has attacked in heated terms after immigrants were involved in a funding scandal in Minnesota - as well as Russia and Iran.

A US official said that the other countries affected would include a number of countries with friendly relations with the US, including Brazil, Egypt and Thailand. Other countries to face the pause include Nigeria - Africa's most populous country - as well as Iraq and Yemen, the official said. The state department did not immediately release a full list of countries.

Trump has made no secret of his desire to reduce immigration by people who are not of European descent. He has said Somalis should“go back to where they came from” and instead said he was open to Scandinavians moving to the US.

The state department said on Monday that it has revoked more than 100,000 visas since Trump's return, a one-year record.

The department of homeland security last month said that the Trump administration has deported more than 605,000 people, and that 2.5mn others left on their own.