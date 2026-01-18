QFC Unveils Refreshed Brand Identity Plans To Establish A Family Wealth Centre

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Qatar Financial Centre (QFC), which yesterday launched a refreshed brand identity and strategic campaign 'Grow with Confidence', is establishing a family wealth centre as it seeks to strengthen the country's position as a global wealth hub.

“A key focus in the year ahead will be strengthening Qatar's position as a global wealth hub through the establishment of a QFC family wealth centre, serving family offices, family businesses, and high-net-worth individuals,” QFC Authority chief executive officer Mansoor Rashid al-Khater said at a function to celebrate its 20th anniversary.

These were unveiled during a gala gathering of senior stakeholders, partners, and leaders from across Qatar's financial and business community, held at Al Saad Plaza in the Lusail Boulevard, now home to QFC's headquarters.

Underscoring its next phase of growth, he said the QFC - which hosts nearly 4,000 companies, creating around 13,000 jobs, and serves as a bridge connecting Qatar to global markets - will set the pace for how modern financial centres support growth, resilience, and innovation.

Highlighting that 2026 is going to be another critical year for advancing the QFC vision through its strategy; al-Khater said QFC will further support Qatar's digital transformation in the financial sector, aligned with Qatar National Vision 2030, by advancing Qatar's digital assets ecosystem, including a growing focus on tokenisation, and reinforcing a future-ready financial infrastructure.

From establishing robust regulatory frameworks to fostering innovation, QFC has evolved alongside the country, responding to change, anticipating opportunities, while remaining anchored in trust, according to him.

“Through strategic initiatives, such as an independent legal framework and court system, the Tech Circle, and the Digital Assets Lab, among others, QFC attracted investment, built skills, and fostered a trusted, business-friendly environment,” al-Khater said.

As part of its evolution, QFC also unveiled its new brand identity, reflecting a more confident, modern, and forward-looking positioning. The refreshed identity aligns QFC's visual and verbal language with its expanded mandate and the growing sophistication of the market it serves.

About its 'Grow with Confidence' campaign, the QFC said the shift reflects its evolution into a long-term growth partner for businesses, supporting them not only at the point of entry, but throughout their full lifecycle of growth and expansion.

“The message is grounded in the confidence generated by QFC's established legal and regulatory framework, its competitive tax environment, and 20 years of experience operating in line with international best practice,” it said.