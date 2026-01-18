Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Mexican President Offers To Mediate Between US, Cuba

Mexican President Offers To Mediate Between US, Cuba


2026-01-18 04:10:14
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum Wednesday said her government stood ready to mediate between the US and Cuba, under growing pressure from Washington after the ouster of key ally Nicolas Maduro.

Sheinbaum told reporters Mexico was "fully prepared to be a vehicle for fostering dialogue" between the US and Cuba. Sheinbaum told reporters both Washington and Havana would have to agree to mediation and the conditions under which talks would occur. Cubans, she added, had the right to "decide their own destiny."

Claudia Sheinbaum mediate Washington Nicolas Maduro

MENAFN18012026000067011011ID1110614788



Gulf Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search