Mexican President Offers To Mediate Between US, Cuba
Sheinbaum told reporters Mexico was "fully prepared to be a vehicle for fostering dialogue" between the US and Cuba. Sheinbaum told reporters both Washington and Havana would have to agree to mediation and the conditions under which talks would occur. Cubans, she added, had the right to "decide their own destiny."Claudia Sheinbaum mediate Washington Nicolas Maduro
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment