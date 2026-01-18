Mexican President Offers To Mediate Between US, Cuba

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum Wednesday said her government stood ready to mediate between the US and Cuba, under growing pressure from Washington after the ouster of key ally Nicolas Maduro.

Sheinbaum told reporters Mexico was "fully prepared to be a vehicle for fostering dialogue" between the US and Cuba. Sheinbaum told reporters both Washington and Havana would have to agree to mediation and the conditions under which talks would occur. Cubans, she added, had the right to "decide their own destiny."

