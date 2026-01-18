Milaha Participates In DIMDEX As An Exhibitor

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Navigation (Milaha), the industry-leading provider of maritime and logistics solutions in the region, has announced its participation as an exhibitor at the Doha International Maritime Defence Exhibition & Conference (DIMDEX), taking place in Doha from January 19 to 22, 2026.

This participation underscores Milaha's continued commitment to supporting Qatar's maritime, defence, and logistics sectors.

DIMDEX is a premier regional and international platform that brings together decision-makers, industry leaders, and key stakeholders from across the maritime defence and security landscape, providing a global platform for knowledge exchange, the showcasing of advanced technologies, and strategic dialogue shaping the future of the maritime and defence sectors. Milaha's participation highlights its integrated capabilities in delivering advanced maritime and logistics solutions tailored to meet the evolving requirements of a wide range of entities, including defence and government institutions.

During the exhibition, Milaha will present its integrated portfolio of maritime and logistics services and engage with industry stakeholders and visitors to explore potential areas of collaboration in support of national and regional maritime objectives. Milaha will be located at Stand H3 – 203, where visitors are invited to learn more about the company's services and operational capabilities.

Milaha's presence at DIMDEX reflects its strategic role in supporting Qatar's vision for a resilient, secure, and sustainable maritime and logistics infrastructure, while continuing to strengthen partnerships with local, regional, and international stakeholders.